NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 4, Calgary 2

St. Louis 2, Dallas 1, OT

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Seattle at Angel of the Winds Arena, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-29 00:22 GMT+08:00

