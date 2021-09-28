All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 4, Calgary 2

St. Louis 2, Dallas 1, OT

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Seattle at Angel of the Winds Arena, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.