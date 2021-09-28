Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania complains its EU accession bid is being held hostage

By LLAZAR SEMINI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/28 21:27
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama leave after a news conference in Tirana, Alb...
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania...
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the welcome ceremony at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Sept. 28...
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend the welcome ceremony at the Palace of...
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend the welcome ceremony at the Palace o...

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, and the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama leave after a news conference in Tirana, Alb...

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania...

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the welcome ceremony at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Sept. 28...

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend the welcome ceremony at the Palace of...

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend the welcome ceremony at the Palace o...

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prime minister on Tuesday complained about the delay in the launch of European Union membership negotiations with his country, saying Bulgaria’s veto is holding the process hostage.

Edi Rama spoke at a news conference with European commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a regional tour ahead of the Oct. 6 summit of the European Council on Western Balkans.

Rama called Albania’s situation as “absurd," noting that Bulgaria is blocking the start of talks with North Macedonia and as a result is also holding up Albania.

The western Balkan states — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages on the EU membership path. Their progress in integration has been delayed recently due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement and the years of diplomatic turmoil the EU faced as Britain left the bloc.

Albania and North Macedonia have both fulfilled the criteria for beginning membership negotiations, but EU member Bulgaria opposes North Macedonia’s membership, citing a bilateral dispute over history and national identity. As the two countries’ bids are linked, the veto has also prevented Albania from moving forward.

Von der Leyen pledged to make efforts to persuade EU member countries to hold inter-governmental conferences with Albania and North Macedonia this year.

“We’ve asked a lot of you and you have delivered. We will do everything to overcome the hurdles we have at the moment that should not hinder the enlargement process,” she said.

“I really want to bring this process forward so that we can start before the end of the year.”

Von der Leyen said the bloc is focused on mobilizing 9 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in projects and potentially raising investment of up to 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) in 2021-2027 for the region and its population of 18 million. This year it has secured half a billion euros ($585 million) for projects in the Western Balkans, and it is looking to find another 600 million euros ($700 million).

Von der Leyen goes to North Macedonia later Tuesday and then continues to the other Western Balkan countries later in the week.

Updated : 2021-09-29 00:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5
Taiwan to reopen KTV, MTV, arcades, internet cafes on Oct. 5