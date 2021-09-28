Survey reconfirms Taiwan’s KMT facing rapid senescence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Behind newly elected Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) exciting victory speech urging supporters to rally and regroup, there lies a daunting demographic reality, as about 70% of KMT voters are either middle-aged or seniors.

In view of the advancing age of its base, Taiwan’s once-autocratic ruling party would seem to have a long way to go to gain equal footing with the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whose supporters mainly consist of young people.

Results of a recent survey released by Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) show the DPP’s support at 30.1%, the KMT’s at 19.3%, the Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) at 13.3%, the New Power Party's (NPP) at 3%, and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s (TSP) at 2.4%, while 29.7% did not express a particular political inclination.

Further analysis of the poll showed the DPP to have more supporters than other parties in each age bracket, with profound differences in the lower age brackets.

You said, “In essence, 70% of KMT supporters are over 45 years old, which shows the party has a serious problem of aging supporters.”

As for the TPP, the poll revealed that 21.7% of the party’s supporters fall into the age bracket of 20-24 years old, faring much better than the KMT’s 6.8% and even nearing the DPP’s 23.5%.

Compared with last month’s poll results, the DPP gained 2.3 percentage points of overall support, while the KMT dropped 0.9 percentage points.

The survey was conducted via telephone from Sept. 22-23. A total of 1,080 Taiwanese people over 20 years old were interviewed. The poll has a 95% confidence rating, with a 2.98% margin of error.