Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

France to cut visas for North Africans in migration dispute

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 19:46
France to cut visas for North Africans in migration dispute

PARIS (AP) — France will reduce the number of visas issued to people in North Africa because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France, the French government's spokesperson said Tuesday.

The French government plans to reduce the number of visas given to Algerians and Moroccans by half, and to Tunisians by 30%, French radio network Europe-1 reported.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France decided to take action starting in a few weeks because Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia had refused to provide consular documents for their citizens being deported from France after arriving illegally.

All three countries were part of France’s colonial empire, and many Europe-bound migrants coming from the North African nations have family or other ties in France.

After the announcement, Tunisian President Kais Saied’s office said in a statement: “We are among countries that our cooperative in this domain, and we have excellent relations with France.” A Tunisian official said efforts were being made to find a solution via diplomatic channels.

Attal said France has been trying to reach a diplomatic solution it passed a tougher immigration law in 2018. Between January and July, French judicial authorities ordered 7,731 Algerians to leave French territory because they didn't have residency authorization but only 22 departed because many more lacked the necessary documents from Algeria, Europe-1 reported.

The announcement comes as politicians on the right and far right are pushing for tougher immigration rules in advance of France’s April presidential election. President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is expected to announce a reelection bid.

___

Follow all of AP's migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Updated : 2021-09-28 21:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines