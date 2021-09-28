Alexa
HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

By Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, Media OutReach
2021/09/28 19:45

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 September 2021 - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Gartner has recognized HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. This is the fourth year in a row that HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner.


In the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report, Gartner evaluated 15 vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor's strengths and cautions.

According to Gartner, "This market continues to migrate from traditional branch routers (often called 'customer edge routers' in a Multiprotocol Label Switching implementation) used to connect branch locations to the data center to SD-WAN with a more-decentralized architecture and cloud workloads. SD-WAN is widely replacing edge routers and adding application aware path selection across multiple links, centralized orchestration and native security, as well as other application performance optimization functions (such as WAN optimization)."


"Aruba's SD-WAN portfolio allows organizations of all sizes across all industries to address a broad set of use cases, wherever they may be on their digital transformation journey," said Fiona Siu, Hong Kong & Macau Director and General Manager at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. "We believe being named a Leader four years in a row serves as further validation that our edge-to-cloud approach is solid and can support enterprises as they adapt to compete in a highly dynamic business environment."

Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner and Naresh Singh. Published 20 September 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020. Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, 2020 reports.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at Social Media Iconwww.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Social Media IconTwitter and Social Media IconFacebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at Social Media Iconcommunity.arubanetworks.com.

A complimentary copy of the Social Media IconGartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report is available Social Media Iconhere.

Updated : 2021-09-28 21:17 GMT+08:00

