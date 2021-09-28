CAGR of 3.5% By 2026|Inhalation Anesthesia Market Growth By Rising Number of Emergencies Due To Increasing Accidental Cases, Chronic Diseases, And Cataract Cases

MarketResearch.biz announces the publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market by Product (Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, and Desflurane), by Application (Induction and Maintenance), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2028.”, which offers a holistic view of the global inhalation anesthesia market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Overview

Inhalation anesthesia is a type of surgical procedure which involves an anesthetic compound being administered to patients via respiratory system. The anesthetic compound starts its journey from anesthetic vaporizer, passes through a face mask, laryngeal mask airway or tracheal tube before reaching lungs of the patient. Inhalation anesthesia is commonly used in various types of surgeries such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, respiratory and neurological among others.

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Market Dynamics

Unhealthy eating habits, changing lifestyle, physical inactivity, and hectic working schedules together are leading to increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral vascular diseases. This factor along with growing public and private expenditure on healthcare is expected to increase number of surgeries taking place globally, thus driving growth for the target market.

Further, inhalation anesthesia offers certain advantages over conventional Intravenous Anesthesia (IVA) such as minimal risk of undesirable chemical reactions, does not disturbs patient’s autonomic functions and prevents drug accumulation in patient’s body. This factor is one of the major factors expected to increase usage of inhalation anesthesia globally in coming years.

However, stringent government regulations concerning manufacturing of inhalation anesthesia components, and high cost may hinder growth of the target market.

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global inhalation anesthesia market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global inhalation anesthesia market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The product segments include Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, and Desflurane. The application segments include induction and maintenance. The regions covered in the analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product: The Sevoflurane segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other segment in 2018. The Sevoflurane segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 3% between 2019 and 2028.

By Application: The maintenance segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 3.1% between 2019 and 2028. The maintenance segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to induction segment, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

By Region: The North America market account for major revenue share in the global inhalation anesthesia market. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 3.4% between 2019 and 2028.

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global inhalation anesthesia market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as AbbVie Inc., Piramal Healthcare, Lunan Pharmaceuticals, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA.

The Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global inhalation anesthesia market for 2018–2028.