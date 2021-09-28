Halal Nutraceuticals And Vaccines Market Major Factor Driving Growth Is Government Initiatives In Promoting Halal Certified Products

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth market insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers valuable insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Nutraceuticals & vaccines that are manufactured using the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Standards and that are complaint with the Shariah Law (Islamic Law) are referred to as halal products. Halal nutraceuticals are produced from food sources that provide high nutritional value and health benefits. They can be classified into dietary supplements and processed foods. Halal vaccines are non-toxic and are processed separately to avoid cross contamination. Furthermore, these vaccines do not contain alcohol or materials that are derived from pig fat.

Rising demand for halal products from the Muslim population and government initiatives in promoting halal certified products are key factors driving the halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market. Moreover, grants from the government in the form of special incentives, help in administration and increasing investment in halal products & services are also major factors driving growth of the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market.

However, lack of substitutes for manufacturing halal certified pharmaceuticals and absence of an international halal certification standard are expected to be the major restraints for growth of the global nutraceuticals and vaccines market. Moreover, improving awareness about halal certified nutraceuticals and vaccines among the general public and high initial investments are also major restraints for growth of the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market.

Rising demand for halal certified dietary supplements in Asia Pacific and increasing adoption of halal certified pharmaceuticals in markets in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait is expected to create high potential opportunities for major players in these markets.

Due to its high Muslim consumer base and rising acceptance of halal certified products, the market in Asia Pacific demand for halal certified products in Asia Pacific is significantly high currently, and is expected to further increase over the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa accounts for second-largest market share owing to rise in demand from UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, followed by the markets in Europe, and North America.

Global Halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market Segmentation:

Global Halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market segmentation by type:

Halal dietary nutraceuticals

Halal vaccines

Global Halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market segmentation by application:

Sports nutrition

General well being

Bone health

Heart health

Disease prevention

Weight loss

Global Halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market segmentation by distribution channels:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online sales

Super markets

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd.

Agropur, Inc.

Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd

NoorVitamins