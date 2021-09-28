Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Major Factor Is Increased Advertising And Promotional Initiatives By Major Players

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global gluten-free packaged food market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global gluten-free packaged food market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global gluten-free packaged food market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, distribution channel, and region.

Gluten is a protein that is naturally produced in wheat, barley etc., and gives breads, cakes, and other grain products their shape, texture, and strength. Consumption of gluten can cause ill effects, especially for people who are allergic or intolerant to gluten. In the recent past, a considerable consumer base has shifted preference towards gluten-free products.

Major factors driving growth of the global gluten-free packaged food market are rising number of individuals with celiac disease, irresistible bowel syndrome (IBS), and lifestyle related conditions. In addition, ease of availability of these products and increased storage capacities by hypermarkets and supermarkets for gluten-free packaged products are further fueling growth of the global gluten-free packaged food market. Furthermore, growing awareness among individuals owing to increased advertising and promotional initiatives by major players in the market is further driving growth of the global market. Another primary factor driving market growth is rising awareness regarding benefits such as reducing cholesterol levels and easing digestive ailments.

Major factors hampering growth of the global gluten-free packaged food market are high production cost, contamination or adulteration issues, and lack of awareness about gluten-free products in regions such as Asia Pacific. However, increasing R&D and expansion of new product portfolios are expected to present new opportunities for key players during the forecast period.

North America holds highest market share in terms of revenue contribution and is expected to register a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of gluten-free packaged food. Europe is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Segmentation:

Global gluten-free packaged food market segmentation by type:

Bakery food

Pasta

Baby food

Ready to eat meals

Global gluten-free packaged food market segmentation by source:

Amaranth

Buck wheat

Rice (brown, white, wild)

Millet

Quinoa

Sorghum

Teff

Cornmeal

Flaxseed

Others

Global gluten-free packaged food market segmentation by application:

Confectionery

Bakery products

Global gluten-free packaged food market segmentation by channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Food & drink specialty stores

Online stores & mobile apps

Global gluten-free packaged food market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Boulder Brands

Schar

Hain Celestial

Hero group

Kellogg

Kraft Heinz

Freedom Foods

Alara Wholefoods

Aleia’s Gluten Free Foods

Big Oz