Gas Chromatography Market Key Drivers Are Application In Various Industries Coupled With Technological Advancements

Gas chromatography (GC) is a type of chromatography used for analysing and separating the compounds that can vaporize without decomposition. Gas chromatography (GC) is used primarily for testing purity of a substance, identifying of a compound and also in preparation of pure compound from a mixture. In addition, GC can also be used for separating different components in a mixture. Moreover, healthcare application includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. Pharmaceutical applications comprise analytical research and development, quality assurance, quality control, production, bulk drugs, and formulations. In biotechnology companies, GC is used for detection of nucleic acids, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Forensic science also uses gas chromatography to analyse evidences of crime-scene and biological specimens. Furthermore, quality testing of chemical products and measurement of toxic substances is carried out using gas chromatography (GC) techniques.
Application of gas chromatography (GC) techniques in various industries coupled with technological advancements in gas chromatography are key drivers for growth of global gas chromatography (GC) market. Increase in government investments for chromatography technologies and collaborations of research laboratories & academic institutes are major factors responsible for growth of global gas chromatography (GC) market over the forecast period.
However, high cost associated instruments are the key factor hampering the growth of global gas chromatography (GC) market. In addition, lack of skilled professionals and sophisticated hardware for gas chromatography techniques also hamper the growth of global gas chromatography market.
Technologically advanced products such as temperature-programmed chip-based GC, and new GC phase including nanoparticles, ionic liquids, and co-polymers are expected to propel the demand for chromatography procedures over the forecast period. Moreover, growth in proteomics market present opportunity for major players of the gas chromatography market.
North America market holds the largest market share of global gas chromatography (GC) market in terms of revenue, owing to rising number of conferences for chromatography technologies and increasing venture capital funding. Emerging pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, technological advancements such as automation and computerization is expected to propel the growth of the GC market in this region. Increase in government investments in the chromatography market, and raise in spending on R&D by major market players has supported Europe to gain the second largest share of the global gas chromatography (GC) market in terms of revenue. Emerging economies in the Asia pacific region such as India, Japan and China are expected to register comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period.
Global Gas Chromatography Market Segmentation:
Global gas chromatography market segmentation by instrument:
Systems
Detectors
Flame Ionization Detectors
Thermal Conductivity Detectors
Electron Capture Detector (ECD)
Photo Ionization Detector (PID)
Nitrogen Phosphorous Detector (NPD)
Flame Photometric Detector
Mass Detectors
Autosamplers
Fraction Collectors
Global gas chromatography market segmentation by accessories & consumables:
Columns
Column Accessories
Autosampler Accessories
Fittings and Tubing
Pressure Regulators
Gas Generators
Global gas chromatography market segmentation by end user:
Oil & Gas Industry
Environmental Agencies
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Government Research Institutes
Cosmetics Industry
Global gas chromatography market segmentation by region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players:
Agilent Technologies Inc
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
PerkinElmer, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Restek Corporation
Phenomenex Inc.
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
Dani Instruments S.P.A.
R. Grace & Co.