Gas Chromatography Market Key Drivers Are Application In Various Industries Coupled With Technological Advancements

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Gas Chromatography (GC) Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global gas chromatography market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global gas chromatography market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global gas chromatography market report has been segmented on the basis of instrument, accessories & consumables, end user, and region.

Gas chromatography (GC) is a type of chromatography used for analysing and separating the compounds that can vaporize without decomposition. Gas chromatography (GC) is used primarily for testing purity of a substance, identifying of a compound and also in preparation of pure compound from a mixture. In addition, GC can also be used for separating different components in a mixture. Moreover, healthcare application includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. Pharmaceutical applications comprise analytical research and development, quality assurance, quality control, production, bulk drugs, and formulations. In biotechnology companies, GC is used for detection of nucleic acids, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Forensic science also uses gas chromatography to analyse evidences of crime-scene and biological specimens. Furthermore, quality testing of chemical products and measurement of toxic substances is carried out using gas chromatography (GC) techniques.

Application of gas chromatography (GC) techniques in various industries coupled with technological advancements in gas chromatography are key drivers for growth of global gas chromatography (GC) market. Increase in government investments for chromatography technologies and collaborations of research laboratories & academic institutes are major factors responsible for growth of global gas chromatography (GC) market over the forecast period.

However, high cost associated instruments are the key factor hampering the growth of global gas chromatography (GC) market. In addition, lack of skilled professionals and sophisticated hardware for gas chromatography techniques also hamper the growth of global gas chromatography market.

Technologically advanced products such as temperature-programmed chip-based GC, and new GC phase including nanoparticles, ionic liquids, and co-polymers are expected to propel the demand for chromatography procedures over the forecast period. Moreover, growth in proteomics market present opportunity for major players of the gas chromatography market.

North America market holds the largest market share of global gas chromatography (GC) market in terms of revenue, owing to rising number of conferences for chromatography technologies and increasing venture capital funding. Emerging pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, technological advancements such as automation and computerization is expected to propel the growth of the GC market in this region. Increase in government investments in the chromatography market, and raise in spending on R&D by major market players has supported Europe to gain the second largest share of the global gas chromatography (GC) market in terms of revenue. Emerging economies in the Asia pacific region such as India, Japan and China are expected to register comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Gas Chromatography Market Segmentation:

Global gas chromatography market segmentation by instrument:

Systems

Detectors

Flame Ionization Detectors

Thermal Conductivity Detectors

Electron Capture Detector (ECD)

Photo Ionization Detector (PID)

Nitrogen Phosphorous Detector (NPD)

Flame Photometric Detector

Mass Detectors

Autosamplers

Fraction Collectors

Global gas chromatography market segmentation by accessories & consumables:

Columns

Column Accessories

Autosampler Accessories

Fittings and Tubing

Pressure Regulators

Gas Generators

Global gas chromatography market segmentation by end user:

Oil & Gas Industry

Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Global gas chromatography market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To Learn More About This Report, Request For Sample PDF @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/gas-chromatography-market/request-sample/

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Restek Corporation

Phenomenex Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Dani Instruments S.P.A.

R. Grace & Co.