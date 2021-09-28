Female Sterilization Procedures Market Growth Driving Factor Is Rising Awareness Among General Population

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global female sterilization procedures market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global female sterilization procedures market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global female sterilization procedures market report has been segmented on the basis of procedure, type, and region.

Female sterilization procedure is a permanent way of preventing women from conceiving. Female sterilization acts as a method of birth control and is primarily used for family planning across the globe. It is an outpatient procedure performed by medical practitioner present in the hospitals and clinics. Post procedure complications are very rare and include bowel or bladder injury, infection, problems related to anaesthesia, internal bleeding, and ectopic (tubal) pregnancy.

Procedures can be classified as surgical and non-surgical sterilization. Surgical approach involves cutting (tubal ligation), tying (with clamps, clips or rings) or sealing (with the help of electric current) of the fallopian tubes while non-surgical method involves blocking of the fallopian tubes with the help of tiny spring like coils. On non-surgical insertion, these tiny devices evoke formation of scar tissue thus blocking the fallopian tube. The blockage of tubes is confirmed with X-ray after few months. Various procedures include hysteroscopic (no-incision) method, high risk method such as hysterectomy and incision methods comprising laparoscopy, laparotomy and mini-laparotomy. A hysteroscope inserted into the uterus through the vagina and cervix, allows direct visualization of the tubal ostia and endometrial cavity. Hysteroscopic sterilization is found to be potential method to fulfil majority of the criteria.

Rising awareness among general population and demand for effective and safe ways for female sterilization are key drivers for the global female sterilization market growth. Moreover, government initiatives and technological advancements are also major factors for the growth of global female sterilization market.

However, high cost of female sterilization procedures and lack of totally safe methods for female sterilization are key restraints for growth of global female sterilization market. Moreover, difficulties in access to female sterilization centres in remote areas and issues pertaining to cultural acceptability are major factors impeding growth of global female fertilization market.

Increase in awareness among general population and incidence of major players in emerging economies will provide a major opportunity for the growth of global female fertilization procedures market.

North America market leads the female sterilization procedures market in terms of revenue share, owing to awareness among general population, and increasing promotion for family planning activities from the government. Europe market held the second largest market share of the global female sterilization procedures market in terms of revenue followed by the markets in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segmentation:

Global female sterilization procedures market segmentation by procedure type:

Minimally Invasive

Trans cervical Sterilization

Tubal Clips

Tubal Rings

Less Invasive

Hysteroscopic Sterilization

Micro-inserts

Global female sterilization procedures market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Bayer AG

Femcare-Nikomed Ltd.

Gyrus ACMI, Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Cook Group Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Genea Ltd.

IVFtech ApS

Irvine Scientific

The Baker Company, Inc.