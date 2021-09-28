Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Driven By Increasing Demands of Advanced Therapeutics For Treatment

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market is estimated to register a CAGR in terms of value during forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market report has been segmented on the basis of therapeutics, diagnostic tests and region.

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is the inability to digest food properly, owing to insufficient levels of digestive enzymes from pancreas. EPI is commonly found in humans affected with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome and cystic fibrosis. Moreover, it is triggered by the progressive loss of pancreatic cells that generate digestive enzymes. Furthermore, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) disturbs the normal growth, life expectancy and response from the immune system. Diarrhoea, steatorrhea, fatigue and weight loss are the key symptoms of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

Increasing incidences of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and demands of advanced therapeutics for treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency across the globe are key factors driving growth of global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market. Apart from these, strong presence of significant amount of pipeline drugs is also a major factor responsible for growth of global pancreatic exocrine insufficiency market.

However, lack of technological reach and awareness among the general population in many parts of emerging economies are key restraints for growth of global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market. Strict regulatory measures and difficulty in gaining approvals for drugs by regulatory authorities is a major factor affecting growth of global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market.

In developed regions, rising geriatric population and minimum death rates are key opportunities for growth of global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market. Moreover, emerging economies such as India and China portray a great scope for growth of global exocrine pancreatic market, owing to rising awareness among the general population and technological advancements in these regions.

The markets in North America, and Europe dominated the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market in terms of revenue, owing to high public awareness about EPI and availability of advanced treatment methods. Asia pacific market is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period obtaining the highest CAGR, mainly due to its high geriatric population and accelerated demand for accurate and reliable treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Segmentation:

Global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market segmentation by therapeutics:

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT) Drugs

Creon

Zenpep

Pancreaze

Ultresa

Viokace

Pertzye

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Drugs, Pipeline Analysis, Sollpura (Liprotamase)

Global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market segmentation by diagnostic tests:

Blood Tests

Endoscopic Ultra-Sonography (EUS)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

CT Scanning

Global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Axcan

Aptalis Pharma Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Cilian AG

Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co.KG

Laboratoires Mayoly Spindler

Abbvie Inc

Allergan plc

Digestive Carew Inc

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

AzuRx Biopharma Inc