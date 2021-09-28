Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global erectile dysfunction drugs market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global erectile dysfunction drugs market report has been segmented on the basis of existing branded drugs, drugs in pipeline, and region.

Erectile dysfunction also termed as impotence is the incapability of an individual to build up or maintain a penile erection during sexual intercourse. The loss of impulses from the brain to the penile nerves is the primary reason for the cause of erectile dysfunction. Moreover, side effects from drugs, stress, smoking, alcoholism, depression, neurogenic disorders, aging, psychological disorders, diabetes, and hypertension can lead to erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction drugs are marketed to consumers with the promise to prevent erectile dysfunction and help maintain erections during sexual intercourse.

The rising demand for erectile dysfunction drugs due to increase in chronic diseases including hypertension, diabetes and psychological disorders are key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, increase in aging population, awareness about the available drugs among the general population and patient education about erectile dysfunction drugs are all major factor propelling the growth of global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

However, high occurrences of sexually transmitted diseases (STD’s) among users of erectile dysfunction drugs is a key restraint for growth of global erectile dysfunction drugs market. Moreover, patent expiration on exclusive erectile dysfunction drugs and entry of low cost generic substitutes in the global market are major factors hampering the growth of global erectile dysfunction drugs market. Furthermore, the poor success rate of new drugs due to weak pipeline development is also expected to create a drop in the earnings of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Despite the negative sentiment, manufacturers of generic drugs for erectile dysfunction have opportunity for growth in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market, due to patent expiry on exclusive branded drugs from the market. Additionally, extensive R&D and high unmet demands in emerging economies are expected to boost the market growth.

The market in North America holds largest market share for the global erectile dysfunction drugs market in terms of revenue, owing to strong presence of top notch drugs such as Viagra and Cialis. Europe market holds the second largest market share of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market, owing to increase in number of users of erectile dysfunction drugs, followed by Asia pacific.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Market Segmentation:

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market segmentation by existing branded drugs:

Viagra (Sildenafil Citrate)

Cialis (Tadalafil)

Levitra/Staxyn (Vardenafil)

Stendra/Spedra (Avanafil)

Zydena (Udenafil)

MUSE (Medicated Urethral System for Erection)

Mvix (Mirodenafil)

Helleva (Lodenafil Carbonate)

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market segmentation by drugs in pipeline:

Vitaros (Alprostadil)

Uprima (Apomorphine)

Others (Topiglan, Melanocortin Activators, Gene Therapy)

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

K. Chemicals

Bayer AG

Apricus Biosciences

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Eli Lilly And Company

Vivus

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos

Dong-A Socio

Endo Pharmaceuticals