Enteric Disease Testing Market Driving Factor Is Growing Application Due To Its Accurate And Specific Diagnosis

Enteric disease are infections caused by viruses and bacteria that enter the body through the mouth or intestinal system, as a result of eating, drinking, digesting contaminated foods or liquids, and exposure to infected vomit or feces. Stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are typical side effects of enteric disease. Young children, babies, people with disabilities and elderly individuals are most at risk for enteric diseases due to weakened immune system. In order to reduce the chances of complications, these diseases needed to be diagnosed early.

Earlier diagnostic process of enteric diseases was based on culture method which demanded skilled staff and was time consuming procedure, thereby increasing mortality rate and high cost efficiency of technological advanced diagnostic system, these are factors driving demand for enteric disease testing market. Moreover, rising aging population with unhygienic living condition, and growing application for enteric disease testing due to its accurate and specific diagnosis, supportive government initiatives, are also some other factors driving growth of this market.

Lack of awareness about the enteric disease is major restraint affecting the global enteric disease testing market. However, untapped market and constant improvement in healthcare facilities in the emerging countries provides enormous growth opportunities in global enteric disease testing market.

North America dominates market in terms of revenue share, due to high cost of products and high level of consumer awareness. Asia Pacific is expected to gain the market share owing to increasing awareness level among people for testing and increasing infection.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Segmentation:

Global enteric disease testing market segmentation by disease:

Bacterial enteric diseases

Viral enteric diseases

Parasitic enteric disease

Global enteric disease testing market segmentation by clinical diagnostic testing:

Immunoassay testing

Conventional testing

Molecular diagnostic testing

Global enteric disease testing market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

BioMerieux

Cepheid

DiaSorin

Alere Inc

Bio Rad Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson and Company

Meridian Biosciences

Coris BioConcept

Eiken Chemical