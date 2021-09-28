Distributed Antenna Systems Market Factors Driving Growth Is Surging Number of Smartphone And Tablet Users And Rising Penetration of High Speed Internet

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global distributed antenna systems market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global distributed antenna systems market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global distributed antenna systems market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global distributed antenna systems market report has been segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and region.

The network of individual antenna nodes connected to the common source through a transport medium that provides wireless network in specific locality or poor network areas. Separated antenna nodes connected to a common source mostly via cables. Distributed antenna systems can be installed in indoor or outdoor locations to provide cellular connectivity.

Primary factors driving growth of the global distributed antenna systems market are surging number of smartphone and tablet users and rising penetration of high speed Internet. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing adoption on Internet of Things (IoT) and demand for strong and continuous internet connectivity are some other factors contributing to growth of the global distributed antenna systems market. Furthermore, increasing need to boost cellular signals in large public access places such as stadiums, shopping malls and airports is expected to fuel demand for the distributed antenna systems in next five years. Moreover, the systems are capable to support multiple operators and provide interconnectivity which is expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major factor affecting growth of the global distributed antenna systems market is high installation cost. In addition, difficulty into upgradation of distributed antenna systems when a new technology is available, as it requires replacement of base station and modification of radio heads. Initiative towards distributed antenna systems will present new and lucrative opportunities to market players in the global distributed antenna systems market during the forecast period.

North America accounts for highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to increase at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. Growth in North America is attributed to presence of key distributed antenna system providers and high adoption of connected devices. The distributed antenna systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market Segmentation:

Global distributed antenna systems market segmentation by components:

Hardware

Services

Global distributed antenna systems market segmentation by technology:

Cellular/Commercial DAS

Public Safety DAS

Global distributed antenna systems market segmentation by application:

Hospitality

Education

Transportation

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

Global distributed antenna systems market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

AT&T

American Tower Corporation

Cobham Wireless

CommScope Inc.

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Corning Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems

Holdings Ltd.

Dali Wireless

SOLiD Inc