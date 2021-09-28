Cloud Business Email Market Driven By Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services by Organizations And Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Cloud Business Email Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global cloud business email market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global cloud business email market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global cloud business email market is segmented on the basis of operating system, product type, application, vertical, and region.

IT sector across the world is witnessing radical changes owing to technological advancements such as cloud-based services and solutions. This has made it convenient for businesses to manage their day-to-day business communication and activities over cloud servers leading to less use of storage space on devices such as desktops, laptops or smartphones, and centralization of data.

Major factors driving growth of the global cloud business email market are growing adoption of cloud-based services by organizations, increasing Internet penetration, and increasing number of smartphone users. In addition, implementation of bring your own devices (BYOD) trend by various organizations is another major factor driving growth of the global cloud business email market. Increasing adoption of software as a service (SaaS) solutions is further propelling growth of the global cloud business email market. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, accessibility, speed, archiving of emails, and collaboration are further encouraging businesses to opt for cloud-based email services and solutions.

Major factors hampering growth of the global cloud business email market are data security concerns and privacy issues. In addition, increasing cyber-threats, illegal intrusion, and lack of security standards for cloud services and computing are factors further hampering growth of the global cloud business email market. Current trends in the market are growing adoption of cloud email services with artificial intelligence and adoption of hosted cloud services by financial institutions.

North America dominates the global cloud business email market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising adoption of cloud-based services and presence of major cloud service and solution providers. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the next10 years owing to rising adoption of these services in the retail industry. Asia Pacific market is expected to register a CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Business Email Market Segmentation:

Global cloud business email market segmentation by operating system:

Windows

Linux

Unix

Mainframe

Others

Global cloud business email market segmentation by product type:

Cloud business email providers

Hosted Microsoft business partners

Global cloud business email market segmentation by application:

Private cloud business email

Public cloud business email

Global cloud business email market segmentation by verticals:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & entertainment

IT & telecom

Energy & power

Automotive

Consumer goods & retail

Others

Global cloud business email market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International Plc

NEC Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Hitachi

J2 Global Inc.

Fujitsu