Catheters Market Growth By Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries And Rise In Chronic Disease

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global catheters market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Catheters Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global catheters market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

A catheter is a soft, flexible, small tube and is generally made up of latex or silicone. The catheter is sterile medial instrument used for short time after major surgery or to monitor urine output in hospitalized patients. Currently, there are many types of catheters available. The material used to make catheter includes polyvinyl chlorine, plastic, plain latex, polytetrafluoroethylene(PTFE), silicone elastomer, pure silicone hydrogel, and polymer hydromer. The catheter is coated with anti-microbial agents such as silver ions which are non-toxic to humans. Catheter are used for therapeutic and diagnostic purpose including cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, neurology etc.

Key factor expected to drive growth of the global catheters market is increasing incidence of chronic disease such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart attack etc. In addition, growing aging population, adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the factors boosting the demand for global catheters market. Moreover, the development of advanced catheters and increasing regulatory approvals for these catheters is expected to fuel market growth during the forecoming years. However, stringent health governing policies by regulatory authority such as FDA, EMC etc. may restraint the growth of the global catheters market in the near future.

Key market players are focusing on new product launches with advance technology, collaborations & mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global presence. Established players in the global catheters market are directing towards formation of strong network of retailers & distributors, in order to expand their market. Various government are taking initiatives towards building better healthcare infrastructure. Manufacturer are focusing on developing specialized catheters, in order to reduce the risk of infection.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global catheters market, increasing geriatric population, technological advances with rising number of lifestyle disorders. In contrast, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR for catheters, owing to increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes etc.

GLOBAL CATHETERS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Segmentation by type:

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA Balloons Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloons Catheters

Others (including aspiration catheters etc.)

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Dialysis Catheter

Urinary Catheter

Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Peripheral Venous Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Drain

Oximetry

Thermodilution

IUI Catheters

Segmentation by end user:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Clinics

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Braun Melsungen AG

R. Bard, Inc

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Inc

Cook Group Inc

Arrow International Inc