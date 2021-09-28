Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guinea's junta releases transition charter toward elections

By BOUBACAR DIALLO and CARLEY PETESCH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/28 17:08
Guinea's junta releases transition charter toward elections

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s military junta has released a transitional charter that outlines the missions and duties of the transitional government and bars any members of the junta from running in elections that will eventually return the West African nation to civilian rule.

Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who led the Sept. 5 coup, will serve as the president in a transition that will remain in place until it determines an election date. The charter was read out on state TV late Monday.

The charter outlines a government that is headed by a civilian prime minister and a National Transitional Council that will serve as parliament. The council will be composed of 81 members ranging from members of political parties to youth leaders, security forces, trade unions, business leaders and others. The body, which will include a president and two vice-presidents, must also have at least 30% women among its members. This council then determines the length of the transition.

However, all those taking part in the transition will be banned from running in the next national and local elections, the charter states, adding that this is "a provision that is not subject to revision.”

The charter also banned members of deposed president Alpha Conde's party from running.

The transitional charter was drafted after weeks of meetings with various members of society, religious and political leaders and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS which has imposed sanctions on members of the junta and their family. They are also calling for the release of Conde.

The military junta members say they overthrew Conde because of corruption and mismanagement.

Updated : 2021-09-28 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines