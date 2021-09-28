Alexa
Taiwan police track down man who threw away winning lottery ticket

Date on ticket, surveillance camera footage played part in locating winner in Lugang

  525
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 18:09
Police helped track down Wu (left) after he threw away lottery ticket worth NT$1 million (Lugang Police photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police tracked down a man who threw away a lottery ticket worth NT$1 million (US$36,000) at an outlet in the central Taiwan city of Lugang, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 28).

During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a man surnamed Wu (吳) bought a lottery ticket, but assuming he had not won anything, he threw it into the recycling bin, UDN reported.

The manager of the lottery shop, who is also named Wu (吳), has the habit of checking all the tickets that have been tossed, and this time, he found one which had won the extra holiday prize of NT$1 million. The following morning, he alerted police in the Changhua County town, asking for their assistance with locating the lucky winner.

Based on the time of purchase printed on the ticket, officers reviewed surveillance camera footage in the area and found the man based on his scooter license plate.

Though the man initially believed he was being targeted by a fraud ring, police persuaded him he had won the prize and accompanied him to the shop. The winner wanted to give the shop owner an envelope containing NT$2,000, but the latter only accepted NT$1,000, which he spent on candies for his customers to celebrate the event, UDN reported.
