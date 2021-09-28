Global Set-Top Box Market (2018–2022) Worth To Be Around US$ 96 Bn

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Set-Top Box Market by Product Type (Digital Cable, Satellite Digital, Terrestrial Digital, IPTV, and Over-the-Top), by Application (Residential and Commercial). Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global set-top box market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be around US$ 96 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Set-top boxes (STBs) are devices that connect TVs to an external signal source and transform the signal into video content that is displayed on the television screen.

Global Set-Top Box Market: Market Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global set-top box market is increasing popularity of high definition (HD) channels among consumers, coupled with increasing adoption of smart TVs.

In addition, rising awareness pertaining to Internet-based set-top box devices such as IPTV and OTT, as well as increasing development and introduction of innovative products such as 4K UHD TVs, 3D smart interactive TVs, and OLED TVs are some factors further fueling growth of the global set-top box market. Increasing demand for 3D and 4K television sets and growing demand for larger or bigger screen displays is expected to increase demand for required set-top boxes to be compatible with newer smart television sets. In addition, IP transmission recording features and higher storage specifications offered by these set-top boxes are among other major factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing digitalization in developing as well as developed countries is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the target market to significant extent over the forecast period.

However, increasing number of services offered by over-the-top mobile device service providers is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global set-top box market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Set-Top Box Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global set-top box market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global set-top box market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Global Set-Top Box Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region/country: The product type segment includes digital cable, satellite digital, terrestrial digital, IPTV, and over-the-top. The application segment includes residential and commercial. The regions/countries include the US, Europe, China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa and Rest of the world.

By product Type: the satellite digital segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2017, as compared to other product type segment. The IPTV segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5% between 2018 and 2027

By Application: The residential segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2017, as compared to other application segment, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 4.2% between 2018 and 2027

By Region: The market in China accounted for highest revenue share in the global set-top box market in 2017, and in expected to register a CAGR of over 4.0% between 2018 and 2027

Global Set-Top Box Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global set-top box market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as ARRIS International plc., Technicolor SA, Apple Inc., EchoStar Corporation, HUMAX HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd.), SAGEMCOM SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Roku, Inc., Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd., and Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.)

The Global Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Set-Top Box Market for 2017–2027.