(2018–2022) To Be US$ 10 Bn|Opaque Polymer Market Growth By Rising Demand For Decorative And Architectural Paints

Opaque polymer, also known as opacifier, is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion, used to provide opacity to emulsion paints. It is an advanced polymeric opacifier – engineered to improve efficiency of titanium dioxide (TiO2). Opaque polymers can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs, and improve hiding in a range of products, including interior or exterior coatings.

Extensive research and practical experience demonstrate that opaque polymer may be used to economically replace 10% – 20% of TiO2 in white and pastel architectural paints. Opaque polymers have a narrow particle size distribution and are similar in size to TiO2 particles. This allows them to act like ultrafine inorganic extenders, spacing TiO2 effectively, and therefore increasing its efficiency as a primary pigment.

Global Opaque Polymer Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for decorative and architectural paints in emerging economies, owing to increasing construction activities is among some of the primary factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing prices of TiO2 pigments and improvements in performance efficiency to make opaque polymers suitable for industrial paints is another factor expected to drive growth of global market in near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of opaque polymers in various end-use applications, coupled with rising penetration of opaque polymers in developing economies are some among the major factors expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Companies operating in the target market can focus on improving in product performance which in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities.

Global Opaque Polymer Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global opaque polymer market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global opaque polymer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Global Opaque Polymer Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes solid content 30% and solid content 40%. The application segment includes painting and coating, detergents, and personal care. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The solid content 30% segment type segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 9.5% over the forecast period.

By Application: The painting and coating segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period.

Global Opaque Polymer Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global opaque polymer market includes profiles of some of major companies such as DowDuPont Inc. (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and The Dow Chemical Co.), Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ Holding GmbH & Co KG, Junneng Chemicals, HANKUCK LATICES CO., LTD., Visen Industries Limited, and Indulor Chemie GmbH.

