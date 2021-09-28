(2018–2022) To Be Over US$ 4 Bn|Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Growth – Increasing Implementation In Automotive Infotainment Systems

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market by Component (Software and Services), By Application (Corporate, Education, Government, and Third-Party Planners), and Region/Country (North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 4 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

A single-level cell (SLC) NAND (NOT-AND) flash memory is an electronic non-volatile storage medium. It is ideal used in small form-factor applications owing to its features such as, high-endurance, high-performance, and low-power.

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing implementation of SLC NAND flash memory in automotive infotainment systems among various sectors is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market in the forecast period, owing to advance innovative features offered to end-users such as, Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, real-time traffic updates, and navigation information.

Increasing adoption of low density SLC NAND flash memory among automotive sector is another factor expected to boost growth of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market in the near future owing to benefits offered such as, high performance, high endurance, high power efficiency, and high density.

Moreover, growing demand for consumer electronics such as, smartphone, smart television, and smart routers across the globe is expected to proliferate growth of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market in the near future owing to high reliability, durability, and fast read and write capabilities.

However, high costs associated with manufacturing more per megabyte of storage as compared to its counterparts is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market is expected to register at a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period.

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes 8 GBits, 4 GBits, 2 GBits, and others. The application segment includes solid state drives, mobile phone, flash memory cards, and others. The regions/countries covered in the analysis includes North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World.

By Type: The 8 GBits segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over -3% between 2018 and 2027

By Application: The solid state drives segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segments, and register a CAGR of over -3.1% over the forecast period

By Region/Country: The market in China accounted for highest revenue share in the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market in 2017. The market in Rest of the World is expected to register a CAGR of over -3.1% over the forecast period.

Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market include profiles of some of major companies such as SK hynix, Inc., Winbond Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc., ATO Solution Co., Ltd., Macronix International Co. Ltd. , Powerchip Technology Corporation, SMIC International Integrated Circuit Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Spansion Inc.), and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The Global Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global low density SLC NAND flash memory market for 2018–2027.