Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market (2018–2022) To Be US$ 289 Bn, Rising Awareness Regarding Nutrition And Health of Cattle

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market by Ingredient Type (Corn, Soybean Meal, Wheat, Other Oilseeds & Grains, and Others), By Application (Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves, and Others), By Additive Type (Vitamins, Trace Minerals, Amino Acid, Feed Antibiotics, Feed Acidifiers), and Region/Country (USA, Europe, China, India, and Japan) – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the cattle feed & feed additives market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be approximately US$ 289 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Introduction:

Food produced for cattle by selecting and blending ingredients to provide a high nutrition diet, so as to maintain health and increase productivity of cattle, and to improve quality of end products such as meat, milk, etc. are known as called cattle feeds.

Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing consumption of meat, ready-to-eat meat products, frozen meats, and dairy products globally, coupled with rising need to protect cattle health from various disease outbreaks, including foot & mouth infections, swine flu, and bird flu are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices of ingredients such as corn, soybean meal, wheat, barley, oats, rice, sunflower, cottonseeds, and others used to manufacture feed additive products is expected to hamper growth of the global cattle feed and feed additives market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global cattle feed & feed additives market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global cattle feed & feed additives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of ingredient type, application, additive type, and region/country. The ingredient type segment includes corn, soybean meal, wheat, other oilseeds & grains, and others. The application segment includes beef cattle, dairy cattle, calves, and others. The additives type segment includes vitamins, trace minerals, amino acid, feed antibiotics, and feed acidifiers. The regions/countries covered in the report includes USA, Europe, China, India, and Japan.

By Ingredient type: The corn segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments in 2017. The Soya bean meal segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 3% between 2018 and 2027

By Application: The dairy cattle segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segments, and register highest CAGR of over 2.5% over the forecast period

By Additive Type: The amino acid segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other additive type segments, and register a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period

By Region/Country: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global cattle feed & feed additives market in 2017. The market in China is projected to register highest CAGR of over 3.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global cattle feed & feed additives market include profiles of some of major companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Charoen Pokphand Group, Land O’lakes Inc., Country Bird Holdings, CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S, Evonik, New Hope Group, Alltech Inc., Novozymes A/S, Addiseo France SAS, Invivo NSA SAS, VH Group, Kent Corporation, Godrej Group, and Elanco Animal Health.

The Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cattle feed & feed additives market for 2017–2027.