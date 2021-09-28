Serial Device Server Market (2018–2022) Over US$ 3 Bn, Increasing Inclination Towards Social Networking Websites

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Serial Device Server Market by Product Type (1-Port Serial Device Server, 2-Port Serial Device Server, 4-Port Serial Device Server, 8-Port Serial Device Server, 16-Port Serial Device Server, And Others), By Application (Access Control Systems, Attendance System, POS Systems, And Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global serial device server market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be approximately US$ 3 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Introduction:

Serial device servers, also known as serial port servers or port redirectors, are network devices used to transfer data between a computer and an Ethernet local area network.

Global Serial Device Server Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with increasing usage of electronic medium for communication, business deals, purchasing from E-commerce websites in developed and developing countries is expected to drive growth of the global serial device server market to a substantial extent over the forecast period. Increasing inclination towards social networking websites, cross-border businesses, etc. is expected to support growth of the industry.

However, penetration and adoption of variable advanced serial device servers such as USB and Wi-Fi based serial device servers for easy connect and share devices such as printers, scanners, cameras, disk drives, etc., over a network, and to connect wireless networks to access, monitor, and control equipment over Wi-Fi, has been increasing, and this is creating high potential opportunities for players in the market.

Increasing involvement of major players and local players into strategic collaborations to strengthen their position in the market is a key trend observed in the global serial device server market currently. Constant technological advancements and increasing penetration of big data, Internet of things, cloud computing, and other related technologies, resulting in high demand for serial device servers among small, medium, and large enterprises is gaining traction.

Global serial device server Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global serial device server market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global serial device server market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global Serial Device Server Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country. The product type segment includes 1-port serial device server, 2-port serial device server, 4-port serial device server, 8-port serial device server, 16-port serial device server, and others. The application segment includes access control systems, attendance system, POS systems, and others. The regions covered in the analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product type: The 2-port serial device server segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other product type segment. The 4-port serial device server segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6% between 2018 and 2027

By Application: The access control systems segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment, and is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6.2% over the forecast period

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global serial device server market in 2017, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.5% between 2018 and 2027

Global Serial Device Server Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global serial device server market include profiles of some of major companies such as Moxa Inc., Digi International Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Comtrol Corporation, 3onedata Co., Ltd., Spectris plc, Atop Technologies, Inc., Kyland Technology Co., Ltd., PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG, PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG, Sealevel Systems Inc., ORing Industrial Networking Corp., Tibbo Technology Inc., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Sena Technologies, Inc., and UTEK TECHNOLOGY(SHENZHEN)CO., LTD.

The Global Serial Device Server Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, till 2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global serial device server market for 2018–2027.