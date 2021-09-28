ENT Surgical Devices Market (2018–2022) Value To Be US$ 12.5 Bn, Increasing Demand Across Healthcare Industry

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global ENT Surgical Devices Market by Type (Powered Surgical Instruments, Radiofrequency Hand Pieces, Handheld Instruments, and Others), By Application (Hospital and Clinic), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global ENT surgical devices market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 12.5 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Introduction:

ENT devices are equipment that are used for diagnosis, therapies, or in surgeries related to the ear, nose, and throat to treat any conditions such as sinuses, larynx (voice box), oral cavity, and upper pharynx (mouth and throat) and adjacent structures of the head and neck or disorders related to hearing, smelling, snoring, or speaking.

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of ENT related diseases and disorders, and increasing demand for ENT surgical devices across healthcare industry are major factors expected to drive growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries, coupled with various advantages offered over traditional surgeries, facilitating faster recovery time, and shorter hospital stay are some factors expected to further fuel growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period.

However, lack of ENT specialists in various emerging countries and inadequate healthcare infrastructures for ENT surgeries across various developing countries are major factors that could restrain growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing awareness programs and campaigns in order to promote awareness regarding ENT disorders, which is expected to gain traction, thereby supporting growth of the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period. For instance, the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) – which is a US-based non-profit association with over 12,000 specialists for otolaryngology arranges several campaigns to promote awareness regarding ENT disorders among children and adults via social networking platforms.

Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global ENT surgical devices market, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ENT disorders that is resulting in increasing number of surgeries associated with ENT diseases and is expected to create demand for ENT surgical devices in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global ENT surgical devices market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global ENT surgical devices market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes powered surgical instruments, radiofrequency hand pieces, handheld instruments, and others. By application segment includes Hospital and clinic. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The handheld instruments segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 5.7% over the forecast period

By Application: The hospital segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 5.5% in the global market over the forecast period

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR over 5.8% in the global ENT surgical devices market over the forecast period

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global ENT surgical devices market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Spiggle & Theis Medizintechnik GmbH, CONMED Corporation, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Reda Instrumente GmbH, and Cochlear Limited and HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical).

The Global ENT Surgical Devices Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ENT surgical devices market for 2018–2027.