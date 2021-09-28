CAGR of 6.3%|Leggings Market Key Factor Is Growing Westernization Trend And Rapid Urbanization In Developing Countries

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Leggings Market by Material Type (Cotton Spandex, Nylon, Leather, and Others), By End user (Men, Women, and Kids) and Region/Country – Global Forecast to 2023.”, which offers a holistic view of the leggings market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2020) is projected to be nearly US$ 95 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Introduction:

Leggings are clothes that are worn as covering for the legs, usually extending from the ankle to the knee but sometimes higher, worn by soldiers, riders, workers, etc.

Global Leggings Market: Market Dynamics

Availability of leggings in various designs and materials, increasing focus of major and local players on designing and offering innovative leggings such as digital printed, ornate printed, shaded, colored, animal printed, disco print, etc., and growing westernization trend and rapid urbanization in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, etc., are among some of the major factors expected to drive overall growth of the global leggings market.

However, products offered at lower cost by local or domestic players owing to a large number of manufacturers present globally are major factors expected to hamper growth of target market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of E-commerce is allowing manufacturers to offer products online at competitive pricing is some of the trends observed in the global leggings market, currently. Rising health consciousness and increasing awareness regarding physical appearance among individuals is another factor resulting in increasing number of individuals to sign up with health and fitness club and is expected to create revenue opportunities for players in the target market in the fore-coming years.

Global Leggings Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global leggings market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global leggings market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.3% over the forecast period.

Global Leggings Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, end user, and region/country. The material type segment includes cotton spandex, nylon, leather, and others. The end user segment includes men, women, and kids. The regions/countries covered in the analysis include US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World.

By Material Type: The nylon segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2018 and 2023

By End User: The women segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other end user segments, and register a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period

By Region/Country: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global leggings market in 2017. The market in Rest of the World is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6.5% in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Leggings Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global leggings market include profiles of some of major companies such as Nike, Inc., adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., COFRA Holding AG (COFRA GROUP), Li Ning Company Limited, Xtep International Holdings Ltd., 361 Degrees International Limited, GOLDWIN INC., ANTA Sports Products Limited, Gymshark Ltd., Varley Clothing Limited, Shosho Fashion, Spanx, Inc., CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A., Lysse, Beauty Fashion Textile, Jockey International, Inc., Dollar Industries Limited, and PVH Corp.

The Global Leggings Market: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2023 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global leggings market for 2017–2023.