Metal 3D Printer Market CAGR 24.7% By 2026, Increasing Demand Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare Sectors

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Metal 3D Printer Market by Product Type (Powder Bed, Powder Directed Energy Deposition, and Wire Directed Energy Deposition), By Application, and Region/Country – Global Forecast to 2026.”, which offers a holistic view of the global metal 3D printer market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be over US$ 6.5 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Introduction:

3D printing or Additive Manufacturing (AM) is a method used for manufacturing parts directly from a digital model by using a layered build-up approach. It is a process applied to create 3D parts from a design file, and includes solidifying and building up thin layers of metal material to make complete parts. The technology enables production of complex shapes and geometries, that are difficult to be manufactured using traditional or other conventional techniques such as gorging, casting, and machining. The metal 3D printers aid production of fully dense metallic parts in a short time, and with high precision.

Global Metal 3D Printer Market: Market Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global metal 3D printer market is increasing demand from various sectors such as aerospace & defense, automotive, etc. In addition, development of technologically advanced and compact metal 3D printers is another factor propelling growth of the global market. For instance, in January 2017, MarkForged, Inc. launched Metal X 3D printer. This printer uses new special 3D printing technology, and has a print volume of 250 x 220 x 200 mm.

However, high cost of metal 3D printers is a major factor hampering growth of the global metal 3D printer market. In addition, metal 3D printer is not a viable solution of small scale business. This is another factor further restraining growth of the global market currently.

Global Metal 3D Printer Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global metal 3D printer market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global metal 3D printer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

Global Metal 3D Printer Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country. The product type segment includes powder bed, powder directed energy deposition, and wire directed energy deposition. The application segment includes medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, fashion & aesthetics, and others. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are US, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

By Product Type: The powder bed segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to other product type segments, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 25% between 2017 and 2026.

By Application: The aerospace & defense segment accounts for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segments. The automotive segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 23% over the forecast period.

By Region/Country: The market in US accounted for highest revenue share in the global metal 3D printer market in 2016. The market in China is expected to register a CAGR of over 24% between 2017 and 2026.

Get PDF Research Sample Before Buying For More Professional And Technical Insights: https://marketresearch.biz/report/metal-3d-printer-market/request-sample/

Global Metal 3D Printer Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global metal 3D printer market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, SLM Solutions Group AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, Renishaw plc., DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, The ExOne Company, Wuhan Binhu Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd., Xi‘an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. (BLT), Wuhan Huake 3D Technology Co. Ltd., and Optomec, Inc.

The Global Metal 3D Printer Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global metal 3D printer market for 2016–2026.