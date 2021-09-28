Nafion Market CAGR of 8.5% By 2027, Demand For Nafion In A Range of End-use Applications Increasing At Significant Rate

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Nafion Market by Component Type (Membrane, Dispersion, and Resin), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”, which offers a holistic view of the global nafion market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be over US$ 7.7 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Introduction:

Nafion is a copolymer of Teflon and perfluoro-3,6-diepoxy-4-methyl-7-decene-sulfuric acid. It also can be called as perfluorosulfonic acid. Nafion has Teflon structure with another fluorocarbon temporary side chain. The end of side chain is a sulfonic acid group (- SO3H). Nafion membranes and dispersions are used in wide range of power back-up and automotive applications.

Global Nafion Market: Market Dynamics

Nafion is very selectively and highly permeable to water. The sulfonic acid groups in nafion have a very high water-of-hydration, and hence absorb water very efficiently. Interconnections between the sulfonic acid groups lead to very rapid transfer of water through the membrane of nafion. High mechanical strength, and excellent thermal and chemical stabilities are nafion membrane offer a range of advantages over other Proton Exchange Membranes (PEMs), which is expected to drive revenue growth of nafion market over the forecast period.

Moreover, various tests associated with the testing of nafion such as performance test, leakage test etc., which ends up with high cost of the end-product. Additionally, need for product testing will increase with increasing demand for nafion, which will either lead to high manpower, labor costs etc., or to low quality of testing. In such cases, implementing automation in product testing will provide a beneficial opportunity to manufacturers of nafion.

However, regulations regarding the disposal and incineration of nafion are very stringent, and could hamper growth of the global market. The disposal or incineration of nafion can have harmful effects on living beings. Incineration of nafion materials above 800 °C (1,472 °F) in the presence of normal organic refuse can produce hydrogen fluoride, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide.

Global Nafion Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global nafion market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global nafion market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Global Nafion Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of component type, application, and region/country. The component type segment includes membrane, dispersion, and resin. The application segment includes chemical processing, energy, analytics & instrumentation, and coatings. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are US, Europe, China, Japan, India, South America, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Rest of the World.

By component type: The membrane segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 8.5%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share as compared to the other component type segments.

By application: The energy segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period

By region/country: The market in the US accounted for highest revenue share in the global nafion market in 2017. The market in China is projected to register highest CAGR of over 9% in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Nafion Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global Nafion Market includes profiles of major companies such as The Chemours Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Carbosynth Limited, BeanTown Chemical, Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation.

The global nafion market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nafion market for 2017–2027.