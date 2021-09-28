CAGR of 6.8%|Aromatherapy Market Key Factor Is Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Natural Treatment Therapies

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Aromatherapy Market by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments), by Route of Administration (Arial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation, and Topical Application), by Brewer (Single Malt, Specialty Malt, and Standard and Base Malt), by Application (Pain Management, Relaxation, Skin and Hair Care, Cold and Cough, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2028.”, which offers a holistic view of the aromatherapy market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Introduction

Aromatherapy is an alternative medicine therapy and the essential oils used in this practice are safe and effective for combating bacteria, fungus, and viruses. In addition, therapy is known to alleviate skin-related problems, pain management, cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, anxiety, insomnia, cold and cough, immune system functioning, and wound healing.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumer preference towards natural treatment therapies among individuals is a key factor driving growth of the global aromatherapy market. In addition, aromatherapy uses essential oils that are extracted from plants or other natural sources without addition of chemicals is another factor projected to drive growth of the global market in the next few years. Rising popularity and usage of essential oils, coupled with therapy helps to treat patient without causing any damage to other cells are factors projected to drive growth of the global aromatherapy market. Furthermore, increasing use of aromatherapy for relaxation, to reduce depression and stress, owing to growing work pressure and hectic lifestyle are factors expected to drive growth of the global market.

However, low awareness regarding aromatherapy and potential benefits offered by essential oils etc., and high cost of services, especially in developing economies, coupled with privacy concerns over visiting a health club or spa can to some extent hamper market growth.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global aromatherapy market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global aromatherapy market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, route of administration, application, and region. The product type segments include consumables, and instruments. The route of administration segments includes arial diffusion, direct inhalation, and topical application. The application segments include Pain Management, Relaxation, Skin and Hair Care, Cold and Cough, and Others. The regions covered in the analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type: The consumables segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period.

By Route of Administration: The arial diffusion segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other source segments, and projected to register the highest CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period.

By Application: The skin and hair care segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other source segments, and projected to register the highest CAGR of over 7.1% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global Aromatherapy market. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 7.4% during the forecast period.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global Aromatherapy market include profiles of some of major companies such as doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc., Rocky Mountain Oil Corp., Mountain Rose Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Air Aroma Co. Ltd., Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd., or Muji, and Zija International, Inc.

The Global Aromatherapy Market: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aromatherapy market for 2018–2028.