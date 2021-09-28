Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Labor ministry rolls out one-stop service introducing migrant domestic workers into Taiwan

Trial run for service expected to start in 2022, benefiting both employers and workers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 17:45
Migrant workers in Taiwan.

Migrant workers in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) plans to implement a pilot program next year offering one-stop service to help introduce foreign domestic workers into Taiwan.

The scheme, which applies to migrant caregivers and housemaids, aims to streamline relevant administrative work while helping the laborers adapt to life in Taiwan, according to the Workforce Development Agency.

Currently, brokers are required to go through a series of procedures to hire migrant workers. They must secure an employment permit and apply for a resident certificate for the foreign employees as well as arrange for various types of insurance for them within 15 days of their arrival.

In addition to reducing the hassle for employers, the new program will also cover picking up workers at the airport and acquainting them with the legal knowledge needed to work and live in Taiwan through a three-day course. The course will encompass topics such as traffic rules, animal protection practices, and resources for getting help in the event of sexual assault, wrote the Liberty Times.

The program will be operated by commissioned companies, according to preliminary planning.

There are about 250,000 domestic migrant workers in Taiwan who work an average of 10.4 hours per day. The community has filed complaints about the lack of leave, being subjected to sexual harassment, and other forms of mistreatment, wrote NOWnews.
migrant workers
domestic workers
migrant
Taiwan
foreign workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Fighter jets soar over Presidental Palace in rehearsal for Taiwan's National Day
Fighter jets soar over Presidental Palace in rehearsal for Taiwan's National Day
2021/09/28 09:58
SEMICON Taiwan set for Dec. 28-30
SEMICON Taiwan set for Dec. 28-30
2021/09/27 20:51
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
2021/09/27 18:39
Taiwanese LGBT students report trouble at school
Taiwanese LGBT students report trouble at school
2021/09/27 18:23
Start 'Taiwan Special Economic Zone' to seize mantle of Asia’s financial hub from Hong Kong
Start 'Taiwan Special Economic Zone' to seize mantle of Asia’s financial hub from Hong Kong
2021/09/27 18:15

Updated : 2021-09-28 18:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines