Labor ministry rolls out one-stop service introducing migrant domestic workers into Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) plans to implement a pilot program next year offering one-stop service to help introduce foreign domestic workers into Taiwan.

The scheme, which applies to migrant caregivers and housemaids, aims to streamline relevant administrative work while helping the laborers adapt to life in Taiwan, according to the Workforce Development Agency.

Currently, brokers are required to go through a series of procedures to hire migrant workers. They must secure an employment permit and apply for a resident certificate for the foreign employees as well as arrange for various types of insurance for them within 15 days of their arrival.

In addition to reducing the hassle for employers, the new program will also cover picking up workers at the airport and acquainting them with the legal knowledge needed to work and live in Taiwan through a three-day course. The course will encompass topics such as traffic rules, animal protection practices, and resources for getting help in the event of sexual assault, wrote the Liberty Times.

The program will be operated by commissioned companies, according to preliminary planning.

There are about 250,000 domestic migrant workers in Taiwan who work an average of 10.4 hours per day. The community has filed complaints about the lack of leave, being subjected to sexual harassment, and other forms of mistreatment, wrote NOWnews.