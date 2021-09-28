Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UEFA motion to remove Spanish judge from Super League case

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/28 15:44
UEFA motion to remove Spanish judge from Super League case

UEFA on Tuesday took legal action to remove the judge from a Spanish court case thwarting the attempt to punish Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the ill-fated Super League breakaway.

The move could eventually lead to disciplinary action restarting against the rebel clubs after it was abandoned on Monday night.

“UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings," European football's governing body said in a statement. “In line with Spanish law — and in the fundamental interests of justice — UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion.”

UEFA has also filed an appeal with the higher court of appeal in Madrid.

The judge is Manuel Ruiz de Lara.

The Nyon, Switzerland body said it will “continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend its interests and — most importantly — those of its members and all football stakeholders.”

UEFA is hoping a ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg could back its attempts to eventually ban Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League.

The UEFA case was launched in the fallout from the stunning launch of the Super League by 12 clubs in April. The plan to split from the existing Champions League run by UEFA collapsed within 48 hours after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester clubs United and City — pulled out amid a backlash from their own fans and the government. Three of the other Super League founding members — AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid — also quickly backed out.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-28 18:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines