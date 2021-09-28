Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Apartment block explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 16:13
Apartment block explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people

A powerful explosion in an apartment building in the Swedish city of Goteborg on Tuesday injured up to 20 people, three of them seriously, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people, police and rescue workers said.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the explosion took place just before 5 a.m. in the Annedal district in central Goteborg, Sweden's second largest city. Rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments.

“It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments, after the explosion,” said Jon Pile, operations manager at the greater Goteborg rescue service.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown but police have initiated a preliminary investigation and will access the building once the fires are under control, according to TT.

Updated : 2021-09-28 18:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines