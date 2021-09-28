KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kuomintang (KMT) legislator was seen on Tuesday (Sept. 28) wearing motorcycle gloves, standing on desks, grappling with DPP opponents, and trying to tackle Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) during a staged melee in the Legislative Yuan over the ruling party's handling of the local COVID outbreak and acquisition of vaccines, but she was thwarted by her nemesis.

As Su was preparing to present his first policy address for the Legislative Yuan's new session at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, KMT members were already waiting in force around the main rostrum of the Legislative Yuan, wearing white T-shirts that read "Taiwan Needs Vaccines." The KMT legislators shouted slogans demanding that Su apologize and step down for having allowed cargo pilots a shortened quarantine of only three days in April, leading to the outbreak that started on May 11.



Chiu (yellow jacket) squares off with Chen (purple hair). (CNA photo)

DPP legislators circled around Su to create a shield to enable him to reach the rostrum. An intense shoving match ensued, with Su being jostled around in the scrum for several minutes.

At one point Su was violently shoved off the rostrum. Undaunted, he managed to give an extremely abbreviated speech as a sea of hands continually waved and batted at his face.

Under extreme duress, he stated the following:

"The nation is safe. Society is stable. The people have peace of mind. Taiwan's sustainable economic achievements are shared by all the people. Thank you, everyone."

KMT Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍), who has been dubbed the KMT's "valkyrie" (女戰神) for her aggressive tactics, had arrived outside the legislature early at 7 a.m. that day to get the jump on her DPP rivals. The previous evening, Chen posted a video of herself working out in the gym and wrote that she needed to get her body ready for the Legislative Yuan.



Chen being pushed away as she tries to run toward Su. (CNA photo)

Chen appeared that day sporting brightly dyed purple hair and wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black motorcycle gloves. As Su tried to make his way to the rostrum, Chen tried to rush towards him, but she was deflected by the "green camp's valkyrie," Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩).

The two wrestled until Chiu sent Chen tumbling to the floor. Chen tried two more assaults but was repulsed each time by Chiu.



Chen seen standing on desk in Legislative Yuan. (CNA photo)

Su then struggled mightily to field questions from lawmakers as jostling and interruptions continued throughout the session.



Legislators trying to hold Chen back as she rushes toward Su. (CNA photo)