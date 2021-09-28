Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

‘Evil intentions': China denounces British warship passing through Taiwan Strait

British vessel says its carrier strike group ‘international by design’

  282
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 16:47
HMS Richmond. (Twitter, HMS Richmond photo)

HMS Richmond. (Twitter, HMS Richmond photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China bristled at the sight of a British Royal Navy warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Monday (Sept. 27), saying the act "harbored evil intentions."

In a tweet, the Royal Navy said the HMS Richmond, a frigate that is part of an aircraft carrier strike group, was sailing through the strait Monday on a course for Vietnam, where it had arranged a rendezvous with the Vietnamese navy, according to a CBS report.

“After a busy period working with partners and allies in the East China Sea, we are now en route through the Taiwan Strait to visit #Vietnam and the Vietnam People's Navy,” the tweet said, adding the hashtag for its carrier group “#CSG21” plus the words “International by design.”

Taiwan’s Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) acknowledged the presence of the vessel on Monday, noting that Taiwan monitors all foreign aircraft and ships that pass through the strait.

China was cool in its initial response to the Richmond’s passage, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) saying Beijing hoped "the relevant countries can do more to build mutual trust between countries and uphold peace and security in the region."

Yet it was not long before the Chinese military turned up the temperature, saying it had sent air force and naval assets to shadow the Richmond and warned it to get out of the Strait, per reports.

"This kind of behavior harbors evil intentions and damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the Chinese army's Eastern Theater Command said. "Theater command forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations."

For years, it was mainly the U.S. that was willing to take Beijing’s heat for sailing through the strait, but a growing number of Washington’s allies have also begun transiting the route. The British, Canadian, French, and Australian navies have all passed through the strait in recent times, provoking Beijing’s ire.
Taiwan Strait
China
British Navy
Freedom of Navigation
Vietnam
evil

RELATED ARTICLES

China quietly hits power supply shock as Evergrande crisis holds limelight
China quietly hits power supply shock as Evergrande crisis holds limelight
2021/09/27 13:00
Taiwanese businesses expect NT$10 billion in losses during Kunshan power cut
Taiwanese businesses expect NT$10 billion in losses during Kunshan power cut
2021/09/27 12:26
Another huge Chinese developer requests government help as property crisis escalates
Another huge Chinese developer requests government help as property crisis escalates
2021/09/27 11:40
Taiwan pitches ‘luxury fruit’ in Japan in wake of China’s ban
Taiwan pitches ‘luxury fruit’ in Japan in wake of China’s ban
2021/09/27 11:00
British warship plows through Taiwan Strait
British warship plows through Taiwan Strait
2021/09/27 10:15

Updated : 2021-09-28 18:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines