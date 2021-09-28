‘Thunderbolt House’ in New Taipei demolished to make room for new apartment building

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A deserted, odd-looking structure in New Taipei’s Linkou District has recently been torn down to make room for a new apartment building.

Chan Jung-feng (詹榮鋒), director of the New Taipei Public Works Department, said that construction of the unfinished complex, located in an alley of Wenhua First Road, had been suspended for more than 20 years before their recent demolition because the developer had run into financial problems, CNA reported.

According to Chan, the structure, which is comprised of two buildings, was an eight-story structure dubbed the "Thunderbolt House” because of its unique thunderbolt shape. It gradually became a local landmark that attracted people to visit and take photos.

However, the city government received complaints about broken fences and the dirty environment as well as health and security concerns arising from the buildings' conditions, the director added.

According to the Public Work Department, the buildings were auctioned off to pay off the developer’s debts in 2006, but the property rights issues surrounding the real estate were not completely settled until this year. The new developers began tearing down the structure in July and will replace the structure with an apartment building, per CNA.