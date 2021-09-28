Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Strong aftershock strikes Greek island of Crete

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 14:48
A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Voni village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has s...
A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has...
A demolished Greek Orthodox church of Profitis Ilias where a man was killed after a strong earthquake is seen in Arkalochori village on the southern i...
Firefighters stand next to a demolished Greek Orthodox church of Profitis Ilias after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern islan...
Firefighters operate atop of a hill at a demolished Greek Orthodox church after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern island of C...
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in Arcalochori village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Mo...
Residents stand outside a damaged house after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A stron...
Greek Orthodox priest Father Michail stands inside the damaged Metamorfosi Sotiros church after an earthquake in Voni village on the southern island o...

A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Voni village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has s...

A damaged house is seen after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake has...

A demolished Greek Orthodox church of Profitis Ilias where a man was killed after a strong earthquake is seen in Arkalochori village on the southern i...

Firefighters stand next to a demolished Greek Orthodox church of Profitis Ilias after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern islan...

Firefighters operate atop of a hill at a demolished Greek Orthodox church after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern island of C...

A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in Arcalochori village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Mo...

Residents stand outside a damaged house after an earthquake in Sampas village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A stron...

Greek Orthodox priest Father Michail stands inside the damaged Metamorfosi Sotiros church after an earthquake in Voni village on the southern island o...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, a day after a prolonged earthquake there left one man dead and injured several people.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said Tuesday morning’s aftershock, the strongest of dozens that have been rattling the island, had an epicenter 22 kilometers south southeast of Heraklion, Crete’s main city and the fourth largest in Greece.

On Monday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 struck Crete, sending people rushing into the streets, damaging homes and causing rockslides. One man was killed when a church in a village near the epicenter collapsed.

Greece’s Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said Monday’s temblor was “most probably the main earthquake,” and noted such events are followed by “intense seismic activity” in the form of aftershocks.

It warned the area’s residents to avoid buildings that were even slightly damaged, and to follow directions by authorities.

Hundreds of homes are believed to have been damaged by the initial quake, and many local residents spent the night in tents set up by authorities.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and experiences hundreds of earthquakes each year. The vast majority are small and cause no damage or injuries.

Updated : 2021-09-28 16:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines