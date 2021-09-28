Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to launch electric bus batteries in 2023

Foxconn signs a Memorandum of Understanding with three companies to develop electric bus batteries. Foxconn signs a Memorandum of Understanding with three companies to develop electric bus batteries. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Foxconn Technology Group plans to launch its first battery for use in electric buses in 2023, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 28).

The New Taipei City-based company is best known for its manufacturing of Apple iPhones and iPads, but it has recently ventured into the electric vehicle business, developing the MIH open platform and concluding agreements with automakers Stellantis, Fisker, and Taiwan’s Yulon Group.

Foxconn announced Tuesday it was collaborating with Giga Solar Materials Corporation, Long Time Technology Co., Ltd., and China Steel Chemical Corporation to develop anode materials for lithium iron phosphate batteries, CNA reported. The cooperation project was based on a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with the three Taiwanese companies, according to Foxconn.

The batteries produced under the cooperation agreement are expected to end up inside the electric buses Foxconn’s Foxtron Inc. plans to roll out as the group’s first venture into large-scale commercial electric vehicles, reports said.