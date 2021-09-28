Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

President Tsai says Taiwan should take lead in global supply chain changes

Tsai Ing-wen pledges to strengthen Taiwan's digital power, transform nation into smart country

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 14:54
President Tsai Ing-wen. (Office of the President photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 28) said that Taiwan should take the lead in making changes as the global supply chain is currently undergoing restructuring.

In a pre-recorded video for the opening ceremony of the 2021 Digital Application Week, Tsai said that although the pandemic has affected all aspects of daily life, Taiwan’s software producers have worked hard to find new avenues for development.

The president pointed out that the COVID alert text messaging system, mask production and distribution, and the real-time registration system, are all significant scientific and technological achievements made during the pandemic. She said that she believes these accomplishments have highlighted Taiwan's telecommunications industry, which has not only the ingenuity to solve problems but the prowess to develop innovative services.

"At this moment of restructuring of the global supply chain, Taiwan must work harder to take the lead in the changes," President Tsai said. First, we must continue to pinpoint Taiwan’s long-term advantages in high-end hardware manufacturing and improve information security and intellectual property protection to make the country a reliable partner in the global supply chain.

Strengthening Taiwan's overall digital power and accelerating the path towards becoming a smart country are the nation’s "unwavering goals," Tsai said.
Taiwan
digital power
Tsai Ing-wen
information security
intellectual property rights
Digital Application Week

RELATED ARTICLES

SEMICON Taiwan set for Dec. 28-30
SEMICON Taiwan set for Dec. 28-30
2021/09/27 20:51
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
2021/09/27 18:39
Taiwanese LGBT students report trouble at school
Taiwanese LGBT students report trouble at school
2021/09/27 18:23
Start 'Taiwan Special Economic Zone' to seize mantle of Asia’s financial hub from Hong Kong
Start 'Taiwan Special Economic Zone' to seize mantle of Asia’s financial hub from Hong Kong
2021/09/27 18:15
Kuomintang will take pragmatic line: US scholars
Kuomintang will take pragmatic line: US scholars
2021/09/27 17:38

Updated : 2021-09-28 15:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines