President Tsai says Taiwan should take lead in global supply chain changes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 28) said that Taiwan should take the lead in making changes as the global supply chain is currently undergoing restructuring.

In a pre-recorded video for the opening ceremony of the 2021 Digital Application Week, Tsai said that although the pandemic has affected all aspects of daily life, Taiwan’s software producers have worked hard to find new avenues for development.

The president pointed out that the COVID alert text messaging system, mask production and distribution, and the real-time registration system, are all significant scientific and technological achievements made during the pandemic. She said that she believes these accomplishments have highlighted Taiwan's telecommunications industry, which has not only the ingenuity to solve problems but the prowess to develop innovative services.

"At this moment of restructuring of the global supply chain, Taiwan must work harder to take the lead in the changes," President Tsai said. First, we must continue to pinpoint Taiwan’s long-term advantages in high-end hardware manufacturing and improve information security and intellectual property protection to make the country a reliable partner in the global supply chain.

Strengthening Taiwan's overall digital power and accelerating the path towards becoming a smart country are the nation’s "unwavering goals," Tsai said.