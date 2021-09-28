Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths

Taiwan reports 6 imported COVID cases from US, Japan, Vietnam, and Singapore

  757
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 14:18
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Sept. 28) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced seven new coronavirus cases, including six imported cases and one local infection. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 842.

Local cases

The sole local case reported on Tuesday, case No. 16,315, is a man in his 50s who underwent a self-paid coronavirus test due to work requirements on Sept. 27. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 28, and the health department has begun an epidemiological investigation and contact tracing.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Monday include three males and three females between the ages of 20 and 50. Between Sept. 13-26, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,309 and 16,313), Japan (case Nos. 16,310 and 16,311), Vietnam (case No. 16,312), and Singapore (case No. 16,314).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,329,815 COVID tests, with 3,312,650 coming back negative. Out of the 16,205 confirmed cases, 1,571 were imported, 14,580 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 842 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 830 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/09/27 14:32
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/25 14:34
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths
2021/09/24 14:19
Taiwan reports 0 local cases, 9 imported infections
Taiwan reports 0 local cases, 9 imported infections
2021/09/23 14:18
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
2021/09/22 17:38

Updated : 2021-09-28 15:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines