Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Sept. 28) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced seven new coronavirus cases, including six imported cases and one local infection. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 842.

Local cases

The sole local case reported on Tuesday, case No. 16,315, is a man in his 50s who underwent a self-paid coronavirus test due to work requirements on Sept. 27. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 28, and the health department has begun an epidemiological investigation and contact tracing.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Monday include three males and three females between the ages of 20 and 50. Between Sept. 13-26, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,309 and 16,313), Japan (case Nos. 16,310 and 16,311), Vietnam (case No. 16,312), and Singapore (case No. 16,314).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,329,815 COVID tests, with 3,312,650 coming back negative. Out of the 16,205 confirmed cases, 1,571 were imported, 14,580 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 842 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 830 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.