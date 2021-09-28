Taiwan loosens COVID restrictions at cinemas, theaters, sports venues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 27) announced that is lifting epidemic control restrictions on cinemas, theaters, and sports venues, while some entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 5 under certain conditions.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday afternoon announced that after discussion with relevant units, the center plans to relax some epidemic prevention measures this week and on Oct. 5, since the domestic outbreak has been brought under control. Chen explained that the limits on crowd sizes and seating arrangements in theaters, movie theaters, and exhibition centers will be lifted starting this week.

Chen said that the number of people at these indoor venues will no longer be limited to 80 people indoors and 300 people outdoors and can be filled to maximum capacity. Checkerboard seating and partitions will also no longer be required in these facilities.

For outdoor performances, there will no longer be a crowd limit of 300 people, and venues can instead be filled to 50% of maximum capacity as long as a social distance of one meter can be maintained. However, he said that all of these venues should continue to implement other epidemic prevention measures, such as real-name registration, body temperature measurement, mask-wearing, a ban on eating and drinking, and maintaining proper social distancing before performances, during intermission, and at the end of shows.

The ban on eating and drinking in train stations has been lifted, but not inside the trains themselves. The cap on tour bus passengers has been lifted as well, and they can now be filled to their maximum-designed capacity.

In addition, starting Oct. 5, some leisure and entertainment venues such as KTV and MTV will be opened with conditions. Some entertainment venues will remain closed, such as dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, and bars.

New rules for trains, tour buses, and cultural performances:

Taiwan High-Speed Rail and Taiwan Railways Administration: Eating and drinking will be allowed in ticketing areas as long as social distancing can be maintained. Tourist buses: There is no longer a limit on the number of passengers other than the standard capacity of the vehicle. Arts and cultural performances and exhibitions, sporting events, and competitions: Real-name registration system, body temperature measurement, wearing of masks, and prohibition of eating and drinking.

Indoors: There is no longer a limit of 80 people or a requirement to partition seating. Instead, the maximum size of the crowd should be based on the capacity of the venue.

Outdoors: There is no longer a limit of 300 people. The number of participants should be 50% of capacity. Tickets can be sold at the venue as long as social distancing can be maintained. Whether indoors or outdoors, social distancing must be maintained before the start of the performance, during the intermission, and at the end of the show.

New rules for leisure and entertainment venues:

Reservation system, real-name registration system, temperature measurement, wearing of masks, crowd control, improved ventilation, and no escorting of customers. More than 60% of employees must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 14 days ago or more. Video game arcades and internet cafes: Only one customer is allowed per machine and partitions must be installed between machines or checkerboard seating must be adopted. No eating or drinking.

Surveillance campers must be installed in the venue and video data should be accessible to officials for inspection when necessary.

The venue and machines must be cleaned and disinfected regularly and immediately after customer use. Cleaning and disinfecting of bathrooms must be increased. MTVs: Checkerboard seating or partitions must be used in areas with fixed seating.

A social distance of 1.5 meters must be maintained in areas without fixed seating. Eating and drinking are prohibited.

Rooms should be cleaned and disinfected after use by each group of customers and at least 30 minutes before the next group of customers.

Venues should be well-ventilated and the air refreshed every two hours to accelerate indoor air circulation. KTV clubs No eating or drinking, with the exception of water. Masks must be worn at all times, including when singing with a microphone.

Rooms should be cleaned and disinfected after use by each group of customers and at least 30 minutes before the next group of customers.

Venues should be well-ventilated and the air refreshed every two hours to accelerate indoor air circulation. Board game shops and mahjong parlors Customers from different tables must maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters from players from other tables or separate them with partitions. Those at the same table must also use partitions.

Players must observe hand hygiene and wear gloves before and after touching game equipment. Eating and drinking must follow restaurant regulations.

Game equipment and tables must be cleaned and disinfected after players leave a table. New players may not begin using the table until an interval of 15 minutes has been observed.

The following leisure and entertainment venues will remain closed:

Karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, and barbershops offering sexual services.