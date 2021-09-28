Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors’ Tech Event Wins Underline the City’s Position as a Pivotal I&T Hub

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 September 2021 - Further to the announcement on the return of RISE, one of Asia's largest tech conferences, in March 2022, Hong Kong also recently secured two major technology events to be held next year – the very first Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Conference 2022 (GBAAIR Conference), and IEEE Region 10 Conference 2022 (TENCON), which was last held in the city in 2006.





The two conferences are expected to act as a magnet for leading industry experts, strengthening the city's position as a pivotal innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Conference organisers paid tribute to the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme initiated by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), which helped them decide on the best location.





HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng said: "Since starting the HKCA programme, we have received tremendous support from more than 100 ambassadors, who are all prominent leaders of business and professional bodies in Hong Kong. Their concerted efforts will lead to a new era of opportunity for both Hong Kong tourism and the city's multi-sector development. We are confident we will achieve further success with our ambassadors and make Hong Kong the world's meeting place for business events."

Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Conference 2022 (GBAAIR Conference)

Artificial intelligence and robotics experts from Hong Kong, Mainland China and around the world are expected to flock to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for the GBAAIR Conference, the first large-scale conference of its kind to take place physically in the Greater Bay Area since the pandemic. A rich programme of cross-border exchange and excursions will take place, thanks to the city's supreme connectivity to Mainland China, with its extensive road and rail network. The conference will be hosted by the Hong Kong Society of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, in tandem with the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), which is part of the HKCA programme.

HKPC Chairman Mr Willy Lin Sun Mo, GBS, JP said: "Playing host to this event will underscore Hong Kong's first-rate research capability in artificial intelligence and robotics, which has been identified as one of the key pillars of the city's innovation economy and a prime part of the National Key Technologies Research and Development Programme. We are delighted that the HKCA programme was launched in time, and the HKTB is a great partner, offering professional support every step of the way, especially for first-time organisers."





IEEE Region 10 Conference 2022 (TENCON)

Thanks to the referral of ambassador Ir Edward Cheung, Chairman of the Joint Chapter on Circuits & Systems and Communications of IEEE Hong Kong Section, the HKTB worked together with the IEEE Hong Kong Section to successfully bring TENCON to Hong Kong. The high-profile technology and engineering event will gather more than 1,000 cross-disciplinary professionals, academicians, industry leaders, researchers and students.

Dr Paulina Chan, Chair of the IEEE Hong Kong Section and the General Chair of TENCON Conference, said: "We're excited to host TENCON, an IEEE flagship conference in Hong Kong again in 2022. Hong Kong is an ideal destination for technology-business integration and an international hub for hosting professional conferences in Asia. We had a great experience working with the HKTB. I am confident that the upcoming TENCON will reach new horizons in global participation, anticipating multidisciplinary professional profiles and dynamic exchanges among international attendance."

Hong Kong: A Pivotal I&T Hub

Hong Kong is a pivotal I&T hub, enjoying strong government support and growing collaboration among GBA cities. Coupled with Hong Kong's unique position as an international gateway, with unrivalled connectivity, the city is a strategic destination for tech events.

Through the HKCA programme, the HKTB provides one-stop event support for events both large and small for the I&T sector, as well other business and professional fields, and promote the multiplier effect to fuel the local economic recovery.





About the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador Programme

The Hong Kong Convention Ambassador programme is an initiative launched by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). The programme aims to bring together distinguished leaders of business and professional bodies to make Hong Kong the premier choice for regional and global meetings, conventions and exhibitions. Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors are provided comprehensive professional support and services from the HKTB's dedicated team throughout the process, from event planning, bidding and preparation to execution. To learn more, please visit www.mehongkong.com/hkca.





