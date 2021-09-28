Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Undiluted BNT vaccine mistakenly administered to 25 in New Taipei

Victims of medical negligence invited to check into hospital for observation, no sign of severe immune response so far

  836
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 12:00
En Chu Gong Hospital.

En Chu Gong Hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Staff at En Chu Kong Hospital erroneously administered undiluted BioNTech (BNT) vaccine doses to 25 people in New Taipei City’s Yingge District on Monday (Sept. 27).

En Chu Kong Hospital apologized for the error in a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 28), saying its staff thought the vaccine was already diluted after caps had fallen off the vials, ETToday reported. So far, the 11 men and 14 women have not experienced immune reactions other than arm pain.

The 25 people ranged from 18 to 65 years of age and have the option to check into the hospital for monitoring. As for those who do not wish to check into the hospital, it and the New Taipei City Department of Health will follow up daily and offer any needed assistance. According to ETToday, the hospital has formed a task force consisting of physicians from various disciplines to conduct detailed tests and check-ups on the group.

After receiving a report of the error, the city's Department of Health immediately contacted the Centers for Disease Control and experts to discuss the next steps and investigated the incident. UDN cited the Health Department as saying a bottle of BNT vaccine contains 0.45 milliliters of frozen suspension that requires dilution using 1.8 ml of saline, a step hospital staff should have been taught in pre-administration training.

As each vial of BNT vaccine contained at least six doses, the mistake also cost more than 100 people their shots, UDN reported.

The New Taipei Health Department has suspended En Chu Kong Hospital from administering vaccines for a week as punishment for the mishap, and it will reinforce training on every aspect of vaccine administration, per UDN. Citizens who have registered for shots at the hospital should go to the nearby Chingfu Hospital instead.
BioNTech
BNT
BioNTech vaccine
BNT vaccine
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
2021/09/27 17:37
Get immersed in ‘Lucid Dreaming’ event in northern Taiwan
Get immersed in ‘Lucid Dreaming’ event in northern Taiwan
2021/09/27 15:23
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/09/27 14:32
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
2021/09/27 13:26
550,000 BioNTech jabs labeled for Taiwan to arrive Thursday
550,000 BioNTech jabs labeled for Taiwan to arrive Thursday
2021/09/27 11:57

Updated : 2021-09-28 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines