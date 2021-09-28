Alexa
13 out of 15 allies stand up for Taiwan at UN General Assembly

Number of allies showing support for Taiwan highest since 2017

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 10:45
The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Out of Taiwan's 15 allies, 13 have drummed up support for its inclusion in the United Nations system during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly's General Debate, which concluded on Monday (Sept. 27).

The countries whose leaders spoke up for Taiwan include Palau, Guatemala, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Paraguay, Belize, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Eswatini, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Haiti, Tuvalu, and Nicaragua. The only two that failed to mention Taiwan are Honduras and the Holy See.

This is the highest number of allies that have made a case for Taiwan’s inclusion since 2017, when there were 15, according to CNA.

The leaders of most of the allies expressed their gratitude to Taiwan for its aid and lauded its leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic while urging the UN to stop excluding the country from global institutions.

Notably, Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini devoted much of their addresses to backing Taiwan. Marshall Islands President David Kabua took the UN to task, asking it to end its “shameful silence” on the Taiwan issue.

Though Japan lacks official ties with Taiwan, outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said in a pre-recorded message that global health cannot be addressed when there is a “geographic blank space.” This is believed to be an allusion to Taiwan, calling for it to be accepted as an observer at the World Health Assembly, wrote CNA.

For years, neither Honduras nor the Holy See has been vocal about the importance of including Taiwan in UN-related events. Rather, Honduras has penned the secretary-general letters for this cause, and Vatican officials have joined Taiwan’s allies when such joint letters are submitted.
Taiwan
allies
UN
General Assembly

Updated : 2021-09-28 11:57 GMT+08:00

