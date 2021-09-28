Giants 1B Brandon Belt has broken left thumb, status unclear

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, front, is congratulated by catcher Buster Posey after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the... San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, front, is congratulated by catcher Buster Posey after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Denver. The Giants won 7-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt follows the flight of his single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard in the seventh inning of a basebal... San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt follows the flight of his single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt (9) is hit by a pitch from Colorado Rockies reliever Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game in De... San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt (9) is hit by a pitch from Colorado Rockies reliever Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.

The Giants said an X-ray Monday showed the broken bone and that Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.”

The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012. The Dodgers are two games back to start the season's last week.

Belt exited a 6-2 win at Colorado on Sunday in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt.

The 33-year-old Belt is batting .274 with a career-high 29 homers and 59 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports