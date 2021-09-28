M1 to Offer the New iPad and iPad mini with Orders Starting on 24 September

Trade up to the best iPad and iPad mini yet! Just as Apple unveils the new iPad 9th generation and iPad mini 6th generation, M1 ensures that customers can get their hands on the upgraded tablets conveniently. Featuring online exclusives such as a free 5G SIM Card for every sign-up and more, M1 customers and subscribers will be able to order iPad mini and iPad from September 24, 2021. With M1's exclusive promotions and mobile add-ons, work, play, create, and stay connected with hyper-personalised plans, all at an incredible value.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 September 2021 - With the release of the new iPad and iPad mini, M1 has once again made these capable tablets affordable to all in Singapore. With the official launch, customers can get their hands on the all-around stunning products in-store and online at M1. Featuring fully customisable Bespoke plans and other exclusive deals, Apple fans don't have to look any further.













Experience All the Power You Can Carry

The latest iPad mini delivers mega power with its revamped design. Featuring a boost in its screen size, iPad mini is now available at M1 in four gorgeous colours – pink, starlight, purple, and space grey. With 5G and Wi-Fi 6 now available on iPad mini, users can experience True 5G with a free 6-month subscription to the 5Go Plus Booster Pack and a 5G SIM Card from M1! Given that the telecommunications service provider's True 5G network boasts an ever-expanding coverage, users can enjoy the full potential of True 5G with this device when connected to M1's network.





Looking for something beyond iPad mini? M1 also offers the new iPad 9th generation. Available with a Bespoke plan to pair, customers can select from a full line-up of mobile add-ons to design a subscription plan that is compatible with their lifestyle. From Bundle Packs to Unlimited Weekend Data, a complete mobile experience that complements the performance of the latest iPad is just a click away when you sign up with M1. With awesome deals on mobile, postpaid, and more, staying connected now comes at an incredible value!





Experience the Magic of iPad with M1 Today

At M1, our Bespoke plans are designed to give loyal customers full control over their mobile subscriptions. With the Bespoke Plan, customers can get the new iPad and iPad mini at affordable prices and customise their plan on the fly using the My M1+ app. Experience true 5G with the 5Go Plus Booster mobile add-on and switch up your mobile data with ease!

Get the new iPad and iPad mini at M1 to enjoy unparalleled freedom. Alongside amazing discounts and promotions, head in-store or online today for more information.

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit http://www.m1.com.sg.





