Fighter jets soar over Presidental Palace in rehearsal for Taiwan's National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military and the Ministry of the Interior’s Air Service Corps conducted a scaled-back rehearsal on Tuesday (Sept. 28) in preparation for the National Day celebrations.

On Tuesday morning, the roar of fighter jets could be heard over Taipei from 6 am to 7:50 a.m. The military explained to the public that a total of 29 fast and slow aircraft passed over the Presidential Office and that there was no reason to be concerned upon hearing planes overhead, CNA reported.

The rehearsal involved 1 Chinook helicopter, 3 Apaches, 2 Super Cobras, 2 Black Hawks, 2 Seahawks, and 1 Dauphin, as well as 2 Beechcraft 1900s, 2 C-130s, 3 Indigenous Defense Fighters, 3 Mirage 2000s, 3 F-16Vs, 3 AT-3 trainers from the Air Force’s Thunder Tiger aerobatic team, and 2 weather observation aircraft, per CNA.

The next rehearsals will be on Sept. 30th, Oct. 5, and Oct. 7, which will see all 47 selected aircraft involved.