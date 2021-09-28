Alexa
Fighter jets soar over Presidental Palace in rehearsal for Taiwan's National Day

Total of 29 aircraft participate in scaled-back rehearsal ahead of National Day

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 09:58
C-130s fly over Taipei. 

C-130s fly over Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military and the Ministry of the Interior’s Air Service Corps conducted a scaled-back rehearsal on Tuesday (Sept. 28) in preparation for the National Day celebrations.

On Tuesday morning, the roar of fighter jets could be heard over Taipei from 6 am to 7:50 a.m. The military explained to the public that a total of 29 fast and slow aircraft passed over the Presidential Office and that there was no reason to be concerned upon hearing planes overhead, CNA reported.

The rehearsal involved 1 Chinook helicopter, 3 Apaches, 2 Super Cobras, 2 Black Hawks, 2 Seahawks, and 1 Dauphin, as well as 2 Beechcraft 1900s, 2 C-130s, 3 Indigenous Defense Fighters, 3 Mirage 2000s, 3 F-16Vs, 3 AT-3 trainers from the Air Force’s Thunder Tiger aerobatic team, and 2 weather observation aircraft, per CNA.

The next rehearsals will be on Sept. 30th, Oct. 5, and Oct. 7, which will see all 47 selected aircraft involved.
Taiwan National Day
Taiwan military
Air Force
Air Service Corps
Presidential Office

