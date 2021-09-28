6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Sept. 27), marking the 24th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest and southeast corners of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Beijing has sent a mix of turboprops, fighter jets, and bombers into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Sept. 2, 18, and 21. Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in its southwest corner.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-9 EW. (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Sept. 27. (MND image)