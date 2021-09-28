Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/28 10:25
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Sept. 27), marking the 24th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest and southeast corners of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Beijing has sent a mix of turboprops, fighter jets, and bombers into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Sept. 2, 18, and 21. Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in its southwest corner.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C. (MND photo)
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-9 EW. (MND photo)
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese planes on Sept. 27. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
Taiwan strengthens combat readiness with simulated enemy attack drills
2021/09/26 15:36
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/25 12:35
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
2021/09/23 21:10
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/23 10:40
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/09/21 10:52

Updated : 2021-09-28 10:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast