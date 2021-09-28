Alexa
Neal, Anae out for Dallas against Eagles because of COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 07:02
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are missing players because of COVID-19 protocols for the third consecutive game to start the season, with linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae sidelined for the home opener against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Neal and Anae aren't among the inactive players for the Cowboys because they're on the COVID-19 reserve list. Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle were brought up from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

Dallas was without four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin for the 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay in the opener. Defensive end Randy Gregory sat last week's 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Martin debuted against L.A., and Gregory is back this week.

The Eagles had already ruled out left tackle Jordan Mailata and safety Rodney McLeod because of a knee injuries. Linebacker Davion Taylor is out with a calf injury after being listed as questionable. The other Philadelphia inactives are quarterback Gardner Minshew and tackle Jack Anderson.

Defensive linemen Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and Carlos Watkins (knee) had been declared out for Dallas along with offensive lineman Ty Nsehke, who will miss his second game because of a heat-related illness.

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson also will a second consecutive game with a groin injury. He had been listed as doubtful. The other Dallas inactive is quarterback Will Grier.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

