Washington State football player stable after shooting

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/28 07:01
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State wide receiver was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot during the weekend, coach Nick Rolovich said, although he did not have other details about the player's status.

Rolovich said he was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday with news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray, a junior from Detroit, had been wounded near the campus in Pullman, Washington, while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later in the day. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.

“These are not the phone calls you want to get,” Rolovich said. “It was a long night.”

The coach said he told his team about the shooting prior to the game. “It's a hard thing to hear on the morning of a game,” Rolovich said. “We talked about playing inspired football for B.G.”

Police in Pullman were responding to a noise complaint early Saturday when they heard gunshots one street over and just blocks from the Washington State campus, according to court documents.

Officers found 23-year-old Liban Barre of Kent, Washington, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Standing over him was George M. Harris III, who told officers a pistol lying on the ground next to Barre was his, according to police reports.

As officers rendered aid to Barre, bystanders told them another person had been shot and was down the street, according to court documents. Officers then located Gray, documents said.

Both men were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was later flown to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.

Harris, who is also suspected of wounding Gray, told police he had been “jumped” and responded by pulling out a gun.

Harris, 23, remains jailed on suspicion of second degree assault. He made an initial court appearance in Whitman County on Monday and bond was set at $10,000.

The shooting occurred a day before a tragedy involving Washington State's opponent.

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday at a house party in Salt Lake City, a few hours after the game.

Rolovich said he immediately texted Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to offer condolences.

“I texted Witt telling him that we were thinking about him, praying for him,” Rolovich said. “You don't wish this on anybody.”

Updated : 2021-09-28 08:59 GMT+08:00

