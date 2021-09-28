Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Venezuela's government and opposition resume talks in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/09/28 05:33
Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, center, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talk...
Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talks in Mexi...
Norwegian diplomat Dan Nylander speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talks in Mexico between Venezuela’s governm...
Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talks in Mexi...

Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, center, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talk...

Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talks in Mexi...

Norwegian diplomat Dan Nylander speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talks in Mexico between Venezuela’s governm...

Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Talks in Mexi...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition held more talks in Mexico City on Monday after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway.

The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until Saturday. Talks began Sunday.

The leader of the government’s delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly.

Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks.

The previous round of meetings occurred Sept. 3-6 in Mexico's capital.

The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government.

The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.

Updated : 2021-09-28 07:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Hornet attack leaves one hiker dead in New Taipei
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Domestic reopening must precede border reopening: Taiwan CECC head
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast
Taiwan halts plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast