Stoppage-time goal gives Celta win over Granada in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Denis Suárez scored four minutes into stoppage time for Celta Vigo to beat Granada 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Suárez netted the winner from inside the area after an assist by Santi Mina to secure Celta its second consecutive win after a winless start to the season.

The goal came a few moments after Granada nearly broke the deadlock with a couple of opportunities that were stopped by Celta goalkeeper Matías Dituro.

The hosts got the victory despite Iago Aspas missing a 73rd-minute penalty kick, with his shot saved by Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.

Aspas had converted his last nine penalty kicks in league matches, with his last miss in June last year.

Celta had lost its last four league matches at home.

The result kept Granada winless after seven matches.

Real Madrid leads the league through seven rounds, one point more than Real Sociedad and two points more than Sevilla and defending champion Atlético Madrid. Sevilla has a game in hand.

Barcelona is in sixth place, five points off the lead after having played six matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports